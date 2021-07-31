Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to Issue Special Dividend of $1.85

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) declared a special dividend on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 1.85 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20.

Rio Tinto Group has raised its dividend by 63.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rio Tinto Group has a payout ratio of 49.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rio Tinto Group to earn $14.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.