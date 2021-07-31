Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riley Exploration Permian Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It involved in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, or NGLs principally in the Permian Basin. Riley Exploration Permian Inc., formerly known as Tengasco Inc., is based in GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on REPX. Truist increased their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE REPX opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, EVP Corey Neil Riley sold 2,800 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $94,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $594,903. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

