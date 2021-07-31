Richard D. Fairbank Sells 218,989 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of COF opened at $161.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $467,729,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,114 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

