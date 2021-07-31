Ricardo’s (RCDO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on the stock.

LON:RCDO opened at GBX 379 ($4.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of £235.81 million and a P/E ratio of -14.47. Ricardo has a 52-week low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 508 ($6.64). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 407.76.

Ricardo Company Profile

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

