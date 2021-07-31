Ricardo’s (RCDO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on the stock.

LON:RCDO opened at GBX 379 ($4.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of £235.81 million and a P/E ratio of -14.47. Ricardo has a 52-week low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 508 ($6.64). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 407.76.

Get Ricardo alerts:

Ricardo Company Profile

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.