Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 12.35%. Ribbon Communications updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.130 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.490-$0.540 EPS.

NASDAQ RBBN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.53. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

