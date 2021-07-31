Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.480-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE REXR opened at $61.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $62.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

REXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

