Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:RXEEY opened at $21.53 on Friday. Rexel has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RXEEY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday. upgraded shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

