Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RXEEY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. AlphaValue upgraded Rexel to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup upgraded Rexel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.78.

Get Rexel alerts:

Shares of RXEEY opened at $21.53 on Friday. Rexel has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $22.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.