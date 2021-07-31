Reviewing H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) and Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) and H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and H. Lundbeck A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outokumpu Oyj 2 1 7 0 2.50 H. Lundbeck A/S 2 2 5 0 2.33

H. Lundbeck A/S has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.61%. Given H. Lundbeck A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe H. Lundbeck A/S is more favorable than Outokumpu Oyj.

Profitability

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and H. Lundbeck A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outokumpu Oyj -0.93% -2.20% -0.91% H. Lundbeck A/S 12.82% 23.57% 10.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and H. Lundbeck A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outokumpu Oyj $6.44 billion 0.49 -$132.51 million ($0.16) -21.58 H. Lundbeck A/S $2.71 billion 2.24 $242.21 million $2.90 10.51

H. Lundbeck A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outokumpu Oyj. Outokumpu Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H. Lundbeck A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of H. Lundbeck A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Outokumpu Oyj has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H. Lundbeck A/S has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

H. Lundbeck A/S beats Outokumpu Oyj on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates. The company also provides various grades of ferrochrome; and by-products, such as OKTO insulation and aggregates, and croval. Its products are used in various applications, including commercial kitchen, cooking, food industry, and home appliances; automotive and transportation; building and infrastructure; and energy and heavy industries. Outokumpu Oyj was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia. It also provides Azilect for treating Parkinson's disease; Cipralex/Lexapro for depression; Ebixa to treat Alzheimer's disease; Sabril for treating epilepsy; and Xenazine for chorea associated with Huntington's disease, as well as other products. The company sells its products primarily to distributors of pharmaceuticals, pharmacies, and hospitals. It has a partnership agreement with Verantos to focus on a study to enable real-world evidence in support of migraine therapy. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

