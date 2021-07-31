Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.67. 963,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

