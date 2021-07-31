Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,400 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the June 30th total of 412,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after acquiring an additional 360,068 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 100,027 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 371,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 35,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

RGP stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.49. 226,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,862. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a market cap of $509.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

