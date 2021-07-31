ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of ResMed by 29.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 27.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 38.0% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $271.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $272.75.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,374 shares of company stock worth $8,699,930 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.