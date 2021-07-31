Research Analysts Set Expectations for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $106.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $106.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,430,000 after acquiring an additional 86,650 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,317.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 625,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,392,000 after purchasing an additional 201,624 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 443,887 shares of company stock valued at $35,546,203. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

