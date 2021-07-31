Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Graco Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65.

GGG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

NYSE:GGG opened at $78.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. Graco has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $79.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 503.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 316.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

