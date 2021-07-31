Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Farmers National Banc Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Farmers National Banc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Farmers National Banc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.16. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $434.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.