Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the information services provider will earn $96.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $86.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3,150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2022 earnings at $100.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $117.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,746.00.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,694.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,765.94. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,478.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 893.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 485,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 831,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,161,000 after purchasing an additional 57,659 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

