Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trican Well Service Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) – Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trican Well Service in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TCW. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trican Well Service to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.83.

TCW stock opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$670.05 million and a P/E ratio of -9.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.57. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$0.88 and a 52 week high of C$2.76.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.70 million.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

