Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.02

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.02 and last traded at $49.02, with a volume of 104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

In other news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $583,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.