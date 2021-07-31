Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.09 on September 13th

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RTO opened at GBX 566.80 ($7.41) on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 6.28 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The firm has a market cap of £10.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,441.27.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 557 ($7.28).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

