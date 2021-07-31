Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.42

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.42 and last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 15676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

