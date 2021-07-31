Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Short Interest Up 83.1% in July

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,100 shares, a growth of 83.1% from the June 30th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RNVA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 873,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,441,406. Rennova Health has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51.
Rennova Health Company Profile
