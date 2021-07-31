Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Short Interest Up 83.1% in July

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,100 shares, a growth of 83.1% from the June 30th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNVA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 873,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,441,406. Rennova Health has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51.

Rennova Health Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. As of March 31, 2021, it owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

