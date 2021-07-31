Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
RNECY stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. Renesas Electronics has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.