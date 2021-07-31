Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RNECY stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. Renesas Electronics has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

