Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 62,800 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,066,000 after acquiring an additional 175,385 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,497,000 after acquiring an additional 83,819 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,393,000 after acquiring an additional 160,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,471,000 after acquiring an additional 61,912 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BCO stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.26.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 113.79% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

