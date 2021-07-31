Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 171,522 Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,522 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 521,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 190.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 386,163 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 82,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 96,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ HEPA opened at $1.54 on Friday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

