Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 47,112 Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) by 444.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,712 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 47,112 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at $751,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at $3,403,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at $40,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 73,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at $112,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGS stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.82. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $662.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

