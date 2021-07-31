Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.71% of Indonesia Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSE INDO opened at $5.15 on Friday. Indonesia Energy Co. Limited has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $38.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Indonesia Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

