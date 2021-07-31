Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $363,000 in SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 77,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.88% of SG Blocks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the first quarter worth approximately $778,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SG Blocks by 54.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 110,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 38,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SG Blocks by 85.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGBX opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43. SG Blocks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of -5.34.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction.

