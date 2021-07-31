Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) by 201.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,648 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of FAT Brands worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FAT Brands during the first quarter worth $518,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in FAT Brands during the first quarter worth $417,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FAT Brands during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FAT Brands during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FAT Brands by 53.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Kuick bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAT opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $144.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.11. FAT Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.54%.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of March 28, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Bonanza Steakhouse, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Elevation Burger, as well as franchised approximately 700 locations.

