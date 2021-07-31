Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of Atlantic American worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic American by 48.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic American in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic American in the first quarter worth $178,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $4.09 on Friday. Atlantic American Co. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $15.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $83.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.24.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

