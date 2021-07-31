Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 68,000 American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 12,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the period.

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVCT opened at $4.65 on Friday. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc provides IT solutions and managed services. It offers managed IT services to a range of clients, including unified communications-as-a-service, directory and messaging, enterprise networking, cybersecurity, collaboration, data center, integration, storage, backup, virtualization, and converged infrastructure.

