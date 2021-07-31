Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) PT Raised to $90.00

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) had its price target increased by Truist from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.29. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $40.87.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,396.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,878,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

