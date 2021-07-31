Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in Ecolab by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,520,528 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ECL opened at $220.83 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.56.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.