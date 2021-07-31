Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 787 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 787 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,025,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9,654.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,535,000 after acquiring an additional 494,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 137.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,510,000 after acquiring an additional 329,536 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 45,779.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,944,000 after acquiring an additional 251,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.69.

United Rentals stock opened at $329.55 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $151.41 and a one year high of $354.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.