Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

VBR stock opened at $170.80 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.13 and a 52-week high of $180.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

