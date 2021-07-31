Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 365,108 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,119,000 after acquiring an additional 247,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $43.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

