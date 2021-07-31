Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys Shares of 1,891 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $148.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $149.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,139 shares of company stock valued at $24,146,942. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

