Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.700-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.43.

NYSE RBC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.23. 377,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,881. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $89.76 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

