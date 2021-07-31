RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. WBB Securities lowered RedHill Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. RedHill Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

RDHL stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $298.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.42. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 13.0% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the period. 22.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

