Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist Securities from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.28% from the company’s previous close.

RRR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ RRR opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 2.56.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,859,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,504,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,988,000 after buying an additional 77,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.