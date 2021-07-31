Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Issues Earnings Results

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 28.56%.

Shares of RRBI stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,622. Red River Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

In other news, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RRBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

