Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,870 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,388.18 ($96.53).

The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

