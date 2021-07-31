Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on REAL. TD Securities lowered shares of Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Real Matters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Real Matters presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.04.
REAL stock opened at C$12.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.60. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$11.44 and a 12 month high of C$33.01.
About Real Matters
Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
