Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on REAL. TD Securities lowered shares of Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Real Matters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Real Matters presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.04.

REAL stock opened at C$12.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.60. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$11.44 and a 12 month high of C$33.01.

In other Real Matters news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total transaction of C$49,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,614,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,521,127.57. Also, Director Loren Cooke sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total transaction of C$240,959.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,962.10. Insiders have sold a total of 127,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,210 in the last 90 days.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

