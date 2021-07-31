Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RLLMF. Raymond James dropped their target price on Real Matters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities cut Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.50. Real Matters has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $24.51.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

