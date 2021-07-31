Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGSEQ traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 178,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,006. Real Goods Solar has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Real Goods Solar alerts:

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Solar Division segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Real Goods Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Goods Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.