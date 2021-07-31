Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RGSEQ traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 178,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,006. Real Goods Solar has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.
Real Goods Solar Company Profile
