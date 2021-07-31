Raymond James Trims The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Target Price to $38.00

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s current price.

NTB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.