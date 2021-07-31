Raymond James Raises Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$8.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

CIA has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Champion Iron currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.11.

CIA stock opened at C$6.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.75. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$2.45 and a 1 year high of C$7.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.19. The firm has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.49.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$406.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

