Raymond James Increases Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$56.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price raised by Raymond James to C$56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boralex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.18.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$39.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.98. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$32.24 and a 52-week high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.7207419 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 141.63%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

