Raymond James Cuts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$55.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target reduced by Raymond James to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Northland Power to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on Northland Power to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CSFB decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Northland Power has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.66.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$43.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$41.99. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$35.34 and a twelve month high of C$51.45. The stock has a market cap of C$9.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$599.00 million. Research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.7500001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 100.42%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

