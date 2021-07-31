Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%.

Shares of RNGR stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.34. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Separately, Barclays raised Ranger Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

