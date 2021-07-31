Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) shares fell 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.69. 17,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,455,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

